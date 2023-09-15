First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stake Boosted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 835.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 98.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,331 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 305,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.