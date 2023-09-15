Fiserv (FISV) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) is one of 152 publicly-traded companies in the “Information Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fiserv to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $18.15 billion N/A 32.01 Fiserv Competitors $2.13 billion -$9.34 million -85.79

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Fiserv is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv Competitors 250 859 2047 37 2.59

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fiserv and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Fiserv’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv N/A N/A N/A Fiserv Competitors -34.55% -171.66% -5.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.