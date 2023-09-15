Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $6,530,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 55.9% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

