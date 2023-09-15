Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

