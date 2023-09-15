Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

