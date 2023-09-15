Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 1,875.0% in August

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,875.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOJCY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

