Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freshpet

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.