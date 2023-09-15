FTI Consulting, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million.

FCN has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FCN opened at $183.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.