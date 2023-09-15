FY2024 Earnings Forecast for PG&E Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PG&E in a report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

PG&E stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 335,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in PG&E by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

