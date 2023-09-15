FY2024 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEP. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.97.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

