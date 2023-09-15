FY2024 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a report released on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.