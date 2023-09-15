FY2024 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $7.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.20. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.53.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after buying an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after buying an additional 382,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.