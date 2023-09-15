FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Raised by Analyst

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southern in a report released on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SO. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

SO opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

