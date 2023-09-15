FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

D stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.