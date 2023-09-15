FY2025 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Boosted by B. Riley

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will earn $6.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $151,058.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at $20,465,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,419 shares of company stock worth $3,290,478. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $116,303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $60,668,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

