FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,874 shares of company stock valued at $108,381 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

