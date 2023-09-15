FY2027 Earnings Estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.61). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLTX. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX opened at $57.40 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.