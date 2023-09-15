Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading 7.2% Higher

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.78 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65). 2,168,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 593% from the average session volume of 312,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).

Geiger Counter Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £69.96 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.52.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

