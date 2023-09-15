General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of GIS opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56. General Mills has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

