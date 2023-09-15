General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NYSE:GM opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

