Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Health & Wellness ETF

About Global X Health & Wellness ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

