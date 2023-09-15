Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Health & Wellness ETF
About Global X Health & Wellness ETF
The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.
