Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 96 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Health Care 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the health care sector. The index includes A shares. CHIH was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

