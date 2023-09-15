Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €22.90 ($24.62) and last traded at €23.00 ($24.73). Approximately 18,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.40 ($25.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.84 and a 200-day moving average of €26.97.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

