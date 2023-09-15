Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GES. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GES

Guess? Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Guess? has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.