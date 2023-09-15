HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HarborOne Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million.

HONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

HONE stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $455.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

