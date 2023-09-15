HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives $13.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $455.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

