Head-To-Head Comparison: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) versus China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

AEye has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,924.40% -99.96% -70.70% China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.07 million 14.47 -$98.71 million ($0.55) -0.44 China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 3 1 0 2.25 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AEye presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,983.33%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

AEye beats China Zenix Auto International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

