Head-To-Head Comparison: Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) vs. Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A -4.65% 0.56% Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A -122.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electriq Power and Manhattan Scientifics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power $15.98 million 5.68 $10.44 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 61.52 -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Electriq Power has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Scientifics.

81.3% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Electriq Power and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Electriq Power has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electriq Power beats Manhattan Scientifics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power



Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Manhattan Scientifics



Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

