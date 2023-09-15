Head-To-Head Comparison: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) & American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII)

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) and American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Vector Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vector Group and American Heritage International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group $1.44 billion 1.17 $158.70 million $1.01 10.72 American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Heritage International. American Heritage International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vector Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vector Group and American Heritage International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vector Group and American Heritage International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group 11.09% -21.19% 17.36% American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vector Group beats American Heritage International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vector Group



Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company also engages in real estate investment business, operates apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial real estate ventures. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About American Heritage International



American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

