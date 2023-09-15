Head-To-Head Contrast: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) versus TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. N/A N/A N/A $3.72 4.84 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. $26.17 billion 0.30 $496.33 million $17.96 14.50

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 3 0 2 0 1.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus target price of $255.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is more favorable than TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S..

Profitability

This table compares TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 38.49% 20.94% 14.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $5.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. beats TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments. The Terminal Operations segment operates terminal buildings, car parks, and general aviation terminals. This segment also engages in the ground handling operations, as well as operation of parking-apron-taxi ways. The Catering Operations segment manages food and beverage operations of the terminal for passengers and the terminal personnel. The Duty Free Operations segment sells duty free goods for the international arriving and departing passengers. The Ground Handling and Bus Operations segment offers traffic, ramp, flight operation, cargo, and various other ground handling services for domestic and international flights; and operates buses. The Other segment provides lounge, IT, security and education, and airline taxi services. It also provides software and system services. The company was formerly known as Tepe Akfen Vie Yatirim Yapim ve Isletme A.S. and changed its name to TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. in August 2006. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

