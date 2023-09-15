Head to Head Review: PLDT (PHTCF) vs. Its Competitors

PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Free Report) is one of 158 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PLDT to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $128.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 615.3%. PLDT pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 18.0% and pay out 41.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get PLDT alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PLDT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT Competitors 955 2951 5201 177 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 63.05%. Given PLDT’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLDT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

32.2% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT N/A N/A N/A PLDT Competitors -11.20% -12.28% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLDT and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT N/A N/A 0.13 PLDT Competitors $765.22 billion $797.97 million -148.95

PLDT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PLDT. PLDT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PLDT peers beat PLDT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. The company also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, it offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, the company engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories; and operation of mobile virtual network and cross-border digital platforms. Additionally, it provides gaming support services; mobile internet and broadband, and voice services; domestic leased lines; alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application; inbound roaming and other services; mobile prepaid and postpaid services; and fixed wireless broadband services. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.