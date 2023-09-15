Head-To-Head Survey: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FSPKF) & Its Rivals

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) is one of 87 public companies in the “Medical Instruments & Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fisher & Paykel Healthcare to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A 73.39 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Competitors $959.07 million $171.70 million 341.99

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 31.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Competitors -45.70% -207.71% -6.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 0 2 1 1 2.75 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Competitors 413 1114 1407 46 2.36

As a group, “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 33.48%. Given Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare competitors beat Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital. The company offers adult respiratory products, including optiflow nasal high flow therapy, invasive ventilation, and noninvasive ventilation. In addition, it provides infant respiratory products, such as resuscitation, invasive ventilation, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, and nasal high flow therapy products. Further, the company offers hospital products, including humidification products, breathing circuits, chambers, masks, nasal cannulas, surgical, accessories, and interfaces; and homecare products that include masks, CPAP devices, software and data management products, humidifiers, and accessories. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.