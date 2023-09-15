HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Trading 3.6% Higher

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €33.60 ($36.13) and last traded at €33.16 ($35.66). 913,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,609% from the average session volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.01 ($34.42).

HelloFresh Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.11.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

