Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.11.

Hershey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HSY opened at $211.79 on Wednesday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $206.69 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $6,271,596.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,114,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,723,963.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $6,271,596.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,114,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,723,963.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $20,782,032. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

