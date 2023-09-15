Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.09). 10,068,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 2,244,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.16).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.18.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,333.33%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

