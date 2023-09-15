Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,795,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 3,814 shares of company stock valued at $13,346 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the second quarter worth $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Holley by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Holley by 360.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Holley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 405,570 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $639.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

