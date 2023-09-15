IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in IAC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in IAC in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

