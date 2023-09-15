Independent Bank Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Independent Bank by 96.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

