Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Up 0.2%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 2,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 112.3% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
