Integer Holdings Co. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Integer in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

