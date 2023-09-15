Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $1,111,736.08 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $1,836,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $39,120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

