Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

