Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $4,808,986.26 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marianna Tessel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $547.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.73.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

