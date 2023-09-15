Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.10.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of ISRG opened at $303.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.60. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
