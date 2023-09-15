Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.60. 679,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,199,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,556,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,778,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 362.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,831 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,287.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 1,436,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 775,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,430 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

