Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after acquiring an additional 890,727 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

