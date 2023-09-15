Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 1234253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

