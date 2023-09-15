Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 1234253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.
