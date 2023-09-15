Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,967 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $48.31 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -322.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.