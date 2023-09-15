iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.11 and last traded at C$27.09. 54,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 31,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.84.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.72.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

