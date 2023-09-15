iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

